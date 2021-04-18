Episode 718: On the Edge of Blue

Get your eyes checked.

Jon is back, and it is time for us to do an email. Perhaps, the theory goes, starting the show with this task would allow us to do more than AN email. Shockingly, perhaps improbably, this turns out to be true. Four whole emails are answered in this week's Listener Mail. Am I double-counting one topic that received two emails? Just let me have this. This week we investigate: if Nintendo plans more Directs before whatever E3 2021 has become, does Nintendo really intend to release a new Switch iteration this year, and what RPGs can be completed in ten or so hours. You can ask us to ferret out the truth by sending us an email.

After a break, we tackle a shorter New Business segment. We have to start with Jon's feelings on Monster Hunter Rise. but given we spent most of an hour on it last week, we're going to dig in deeper in a subsequent episode. James promised an update on Bravely Default II, and now that he's done it turns out it is a bit tough to talk about. He's also reviewing Poison Control, a game that is unfathomably "anime." Gui is using his Apple Arcade trial to play Mistwalker's PSX-era inspired JRPG Fantasian. From the mind of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, it turns out Mistwalker can make some solid games.