First Indie World Of 2021 Airing April 14

This week was way too quiet to begin with.

Nintendo will be declaring a host of independents tomorrow.

2021's first Indie World presentation will begin at noon Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific, and 1800 CET. The presentation will run for roughly 20 minutes.

Prior years have seen the first Indie World / Nindie Showcase air in March around the time of the Game Developer's Conference, but the 2021 GDC will be online in the summer. The last presentation aired December 15, 2020 - roughly four months ago - and featured the release of Among Us on Switch.