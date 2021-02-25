Mario's Farewell Tour - Livestream for the Video Game History Foundation March 31

Join us as we countdown the disappearance of several games and raise money for the Video Game History Foundation!

Join us on our Twitch Channel at 6:30pm ET on March 31st as we say goodbye to several limited time releases. We'll be playing Super Mario 3D All Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, Super Mario Maker (for Wii U) and Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. While some are merely disappearing from the eShop, others will be completely inaccessible.

Throughout the stream we'll also be raising money in support of the Video Game History Foundation in the interest of preserving the history of our favorite medium. You can donate by clicking here.

About The Video Game History Foundation

The Video Game History Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.

Their archives provide rare material for study, and their advocacy and educational outreach bring everyone together to do their part in celebrating and discovering video game history.

6:30 - Mario 64

7:30 - Fire Emblem

8:30 - Mario Sunshine

9:30 - Mario Maker Wii U

10:30 - Mario Galaxy

11:30 - Mario 35