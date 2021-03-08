Monster Hunter Rise Demo And Main Game To Be Updated

One this week and one starting in April.

Some big monsters of Monster Hunters past and present will be coming to Rise.

The original demo released in January will be updated this Thursday (the 11th), adding a third monster in the game mascot Magnamalo (joining the Great Izuchi and Mizutsune). The play counts will be reset, and rewards will be included with this new version of the demo.

Starting in late April, free updates will be available for the final game that will add new features and monsters. The first update will include the ability to fight a series regular monster in the poisonous "Elder Dragon" Chameleos and the ability to unlock the hunter rank cap.