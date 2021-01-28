Second New Game Plus Expo Presentation To Air March 4

An all-localization Partner Showcase? Go on...

2020's best third party presentation is dropping a new version slightly earlier in 2021.

The New Game Plus Expo, which ran June 23 of last year, will air for 2021 on March 4. The full lineup of publishers includes:

NIS America

Aksys

Koei Tecmo

Natsume

Inti Creates

Arc System Works

GungHo Entertainment

Playism

PM Studios

Idea Factory

Last year's show announced Ys IX, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon II, and Fallen Legions: Revenants among its Switch lineup.