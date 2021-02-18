Nintendo Downloads - February 18, 2021

"Thomas Was Alone?" I can't get a vacation this time of year without someone dying, so how does that work?

It's quite a busy week for the role-players among us, heavy on the action side though. The leading example - which is mostly getting in here because it technically releases early for some people - is the Deluxe edition of Persona 5 Strikers, the sequel to the game that got the highest score I've given on a review since 2016. For those coming out in full this week there's also Fallen Legions Revenants from NIS America.

The headliner for the smaller titles this week is the 8-bit side scrolling explorer Cathedral, with a shoutout to Astrologaster which may be familiar to adventure fans on other platforms. There's also the, uh, uniquely named Puss!. And no, "Doom and Destiny Advanced" is not ports of the original FPS and a looter shooter to the GBA. Lastly, we have a second straight week of Wii U rescue with Thomas Was Alone.

In Japan, Silver 2425 is actually a compilation of two mystery titles - The Silver Case and The 25th Ward - headed by Goichi Suda/Suda 51. Maybe this will get a localization date on March 4?

North America

Switch Retail

Persona 5 Strikers (Digital Deluxe) (US$69.99/C$93.49: Friday)

Fallen Legions Revenants ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Azur Lane: Crosswave ($49.99/$62.99: Tuesday)

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust ($19.99/$26.99)

Glam ($19.99/$26.59)

Cathedral ($14.99/$19.94)

Drive ($12.99/$16.37: Tuesday)

Puss! ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Doom & Destiny Advanced ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

Thomas Was Alone ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Astrologaster ($9.99/$13.29)

Speed Limit ($9.99/$13.29)

Brutal Rage ($6.99/$9.30: Tuesday)

Offroad Mini Racing ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing ($5.99/$7.97: Sunday)

Crazy Oce ($5.99/$7.97)

Boom Blaster ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Void Gore ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Cape's Escape Game: 2nd Room ($4.90/$?)

Europe

Switch Retail

Persona 5 Strikers (Digital Deluxe) (€69.99/£64.99: Friday)

Fallen Legions Revenants (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Azur Lane: Crosswave (€49.99/£44.99)

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (€19.99/£19.99)

Glam (€16.99/£15.29)

Cathedral (€13.99/£12.59)

Doom & Destiny Advanced (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Puss! (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Drive (€11/£9.89: Tuesday)

Speed Limit (€9.99/£9.99)

Thomas Was Alone (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Astrologaster (€9.99/£8.99)

Rodent Warriors (€9.99/£8.99)

Brutal Rage (€6.99/£6.29: Monday)

Offroad Mini Racing (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Dynos & Ghosts (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Void Gore (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Boom Blaster (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Crazy Oce (€4.89/£4.39)

Black Jack World Tour (€3.99/£3.6)

#1 Crosswords (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

My Little Ice Cream Booth (€3.00/£2.99)

Japan

Silver 2425 (¥6578)

Corpse Party: Blood Cover - Repeated Fear (¥2970)

Iris Fall (¥2070)

Glam (¥1999)

Claire (¥1500)

Collapsed (¥1500)

Desktop Racing (¥1450)

Escape From The Cat's Mountain Hut (¥990)

Speed Limit (¥990)

Nankuro 1000! Japanese and English (¥980)

Pachi Pachi On A Roll (¥700)

Crazy Oce (¥699)

Aery - Little Bird Adventure (¥649)

Void Gore (¥500)

Cape's Escape Game: 2nd Room (¥490)