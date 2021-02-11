Nintendo Downloads - February 11, 2021

This week, every day is Caturday.

The cat's meow this week is obviously the final major part of the Mario 35th party - and the only one that will be presumably sold after the end of next month - in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Look for a review on that later this week, but I've already downloaded it so I guess I'm going to get some cat scratch fever. Also appearing in shops this week is Little Nightmares II, which has a demo now and is a follow-up to a beloved indie title (even if it is published by Bandai Namco). And barring one late release in North America, that's it for Western retail releases this week.

Other titles to watch include RPG Healer's Quest, which those who did the 8-Bit Theater ending of FFI will appreciate, and out-of-season platformer Halloween Forever. For those who aren't burned out by Hades, you can also grab the procedurally-generated overhead action title (think 2D Zelda) UnderMine, and we'll have a review for it later this week.

North America

Switch Retail

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Gal*Gun Returns ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

My Universe - Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Little Nightmares II ($29.99/$39.99)

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

The Flower Collectors ($19.99/$25.19)

UnderMine ($19.99/$24.99)

Healer's Quest ($14.99/$19.99)

Aground ($14.99/$19.49)

Summer Catchers ($11.99/$14.99)

Halloween Forever ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Contract Killers ($7.99/$10.63: Monday)

Tri6: Infinite ($7.99/$10)

Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Ultra Goodness 2 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Negative: The Way of Shinobi ($4.99/$6.64)

SinucaAttack ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Free Throw Basketball ($3.99/$5.49: Wednesday)

Hexagon Defense ($3.99/$4.99: Tuesday)

#1 Crosswords ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Immortals: Fenyx Rising is 40% off until the 18th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Gal*Gun Returns (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Little Nightmares II (€29.99/£24.99)

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

The Flower Collectors (€19.99/£17.99)

UnderMine (€16.79/£15.49)

Healer's Quest (€14.99/£13.49)

Aground (€12.29/£10.99)

Summer Catchers (€9.99/£8.99)

Steamroll (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Halloween Forever (€8.99/£7.99)

Contract Killers (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

Tri6: Infinite (€7.99/£7.00)

Stealth (€5.79/£5.19: Saturday)

Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (€4.99/£4.99)

Ultra Goodness 2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Negative: The Way of Shinobi (€4.99/£4.49)

SinucaAttack (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Free Throw Basketball (€3.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Hexagon Defense (€3.29/£2.99: Tuesday)

#1 Crosswords (€3.99/£4.99: Friday)

Japan

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (¥6578)

Little Nightmares II (¥3960)

Soccer Club Life Playing Manager (¥2750: Wednesday)

Green Hell (¥2499)

Mind Seize (¥2400)

Super Meat Boy (¥1480)

Summer Catchers (¥1239)

Halloween Forever (¥1050)