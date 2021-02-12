Episode 260: Crash Cookies

Munch on this episode that features Bowser's Fury, Crash Bandicoot 4, Blue Fire, Ys IX, and Psycho Dream chatter.

Before we dive into more spoiler-y talk of Bowser's Fury, first we have to eat our vegetables. Neal got a bunch of Crash Bandicoot-flavored cookies in the mail while John started a TikTok for Nintendo World Report. After that talk goes on for way longer than expected, the pair cover the upcoming slates of Nintendo Switch Online games (one of them is directed by the co-founder of Skip, Ltd.!) as well as two new releases: the indie game Blue Fire (3D Hollow Knight sorta?) and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (out on PS4 but coming to Switch later this year). Then, they talk all about Cat Mario and how Bowser's Fury is a low-key masterpiece.

00:01:57 - NWR gets a TikTok!

00:05:33 - Crash Bandicoot Cookies and Activision Talk

00:12:45 - New Nintendo Switch Online Games

00:26:24 - Blue Fire

00:33:11 - Ys IX: Monstrrum Nox

00:40:43 - Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Spoiler Talk

01:01:18 - Closing Thoughts



