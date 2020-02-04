Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Coming to Switch in 2021

Before they become Blizzard, Vicarious Visions is doing one last job on a Nintendo platform.

Tony Hawk is returning to Nintendo platforms for the first time in a decade as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Activision confirmed to us that Vicarious Visions, the developer of the original Xbox One/PlayStation 4 release in 2020, is returning to port the game to Switch as well as make the Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 upgrades that are due out on March 26. For those who don't know, Vicarious Visions, a longtime Nintendo-friendly developer owned by Activision, was recently restructured to become a part of Blizzard. They are also working on Diablo II: Resurrected, also due out later in 2021 on Switch.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 includes all of the levels from the original two Tony Hawk games that came to Nintendo platforms on Nintendo 64. In addition to the original levels, a wealth of other nostalgic elements are included, such as returning skaters and music. A new progression system, added challenges, a skatepark creator, and online play are also included. It is currently unknown what the specifics of the Switch version will be, but more information will come later in the year.