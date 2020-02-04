Nintendo Downloads - February 4, 2020

This is the back-charge before my wallet gets hit with multiple Sonic Booms over the next few weeks.

After the last couple of weeks, this article seems downright pedestrian - but it's just the warmup for me getting hit for three big games in three consecutive Fridays (Mario 3D World, the deluxe version of P5 Strikers, and Bravely Third). The game to watch this week is Haven, though the co-op focus may be a turn off for the more anti-social players among us. I'm not sure what Nuts is, but it's also hitting this week if you like a little more innuendo in your Switch.

Other things pending include Cultist Simulator (orange worship not included), long awaited adventure title Blue Fire, and a game set in the War of the Worlds franchise (no, the 2006 film didn't kill it).

Europe has a late-arriving Re:Zero, while Japan picks up 13AM's Double Cross.

North America

Switch eShop

Kowloon High School Chronicle (US$29.99/C$39.99)

Haven ($24.99/$33.24)

Glyph ($19.99/$26.99: Monday)

Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Blue Fire ($19.99/$26.59)

Nuts ($19.99/$25.99)

Byakko-tai Samurai Boys ($19.99/$25.54)

Conarium ($19.99/$24.99)

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story ($14.99/$19.94)

Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest ($14.99/$19.94)

How To Take Off Your Mask Remastered ($1499/$?: Friday)

Station Manager ($14.00/$18.00)

Flying Hero X ($9.99/$14.99)

Football Cup 2021 ($9.99/$13.29)

Habroxia 2 ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Glittering Sword ($4.99/$6.64)

Skyforge (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dead Cells is 50% off until February 10, which extends to the bundle with DLC as well. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Re:Zero - Starting Life In Another World-: The Prophecy of the Throne (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Haven (€24.99/£22.49)

Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Blue Fire (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Nuts (€19.99/£17.99)

Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (€19.99/£17.79: Wednesday)

How To Take Off Your Mask Remastered (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story (€14.99/£13.49)

Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (€13.99/£12.59)

Station Manager (€13/£11.69)

Flying Hero X (€9.99/£9.99)

Habroxia 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Football Cup 2021 (€9.99/£8.99)

Glittering Sword (€4.99/£4.99)

Skyforge (free to start)

Japan

Haven (¥2750)

Unto The End (¥2480)

Double Cross (¥2000)

Speaking Simulator (¥2000)

Station Manager (¥1500)

Waiting For 7 Years (¥1500)

Harvest Green (¥1320)

Habroxia 2 (¥1000)

Pizza Bar Tycoon (¥799)

Battle For Blood (¥499)