Nintendo Downloads - January 28, 2021

I am once again asking for your help in getting Brave Bernadetta this week.

Before we begin a busy week, I must ask you to log into your Nintendo accounts and vote for Bernadetta (either one) in the Heroes Choose Your Legends poll so we can get a sweet looking version. Speaking of my BS, this week is rife with it as the year's first (North American) retail releases are squarely in it: Atelier Ryza 2 and Re:Zero - Starting Life In Another World.

This week's download-only titles are big as well: Cyber Shadow (published by Yacht Club Games) is the headliner tomorrow, but don't sleep on Devolver's exploration title Olija and cyberpunk RPG that actually works Disjunction. For those who like Earthbound-likes, the Citizens Unite game (Citizens of Earth and Citizens of Space) have combined into one - and also swapped publishers. (KEMCO ALERT!)

It's also a big week in Japan, with Disgaea 6, a new first party title that probably won't come west (Buddy Mission BOND brought to you by Koei Tecmo), and a couple of big visual novels.

North America

Switch Retail

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy (US$59.99/C$75.59: Tuesday)

Re:Zero - Starting Life In Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne ($59.99/$75.59: Friday)

Switch eShop

Marchen Forest ($34.99/$46.99)

Citizens Unite! Earth x Space ($29.99/$39.99)

Gods Will Fall ($24.99/$31.99)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

The Dark Eye: Memoria ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Cyber Shadow ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Golden Force ($19.99/$24.99)

Colossus Down ($17.99/$22.99)

Heaven's Vault ($17.99/$22.99)

Disjunction ($15.99/$19.99)

Sword of the Necromancer ($14.99/$19.99)

Tohu ($14.99/$19.99)

Solas-128 ($14.99/$19.94: Monday)

Olija ($14.99/$19.94)

Bonkies ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Cooking Festival ($10.99/$13.29: Friday)

Project Starship X ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Chill Panda ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Ziggy The Chaser ($7.99/$10.63: Tuesday)

Burn! SuperTrucks ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)

Royal Tower Defense ($7.99/$9.99)

Save Farty ($6.99/$9.3)

Strange Field Football ($6.99/$8.99)

Vera Blanc: Ghost in the Castle ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Caves and Castles: Underworld ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

The Choice of Life: Middle Ages ($4.99/$5.64)

Crossbow: Bloodnight ($4.99/$?: Friday)

Zombie Apocalypse ($3.99/$5.99: Tuesday)

3DS eShop

Silver Falls - Undertakers ($4.99/$6.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Cyber Shadow has a 25% pre-launch discount expiring tonight, and Panzer Dragoon is 75% off until February 4. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy (€59.99/£49.59: Friday)

Switch eShop

Marchen Forest (€32.44/£26.99)

Citizens Unite! Earth x Space (€29.99/£26.99)

Gods Will Fall (€24.99/£19.99)

Cyber Shadow (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

The Dark Eye: Memoria (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Golden Force (€19.99/£17.99)

Colossus Down (€17.99/£14.99)

Heaven's Vault (€15.99/£14.99)

Disjunction (€15.99/£12.99)

Solas-128 (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Olija (€14.99/£13.49)

Sword of the Necromancer (€14.99/£13.49)

Bonkies (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Tohu (€13.99/£11.99)

Project Starship X (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

SushiParty (€9.99/£8.99)

Cooking Festival (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Ziggy The Chaser (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Burn! SuperTrucks (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Royal Tower Defense (€7.99/£6.99)

Save Farty (€6.99/£6.99)

Strange Field Football (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Vera Blanc: Ghost in the Castle (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Caves and Castles: Underworld (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Crossbow: Bloodnight (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Zombie Apocalypse (€3.99/£3.99: Tuesday)

The Choice of Life: Middle Ages (€3.99/£3.99)

Japan

Taisho Mebius Line (¥9680)

Disgaea 6 (¥7920)

Umineko When They Cry Saki ~ Symphony of Cat Box and Dreams ~ (¥7920)

Buddy Mission Bond (¥7128: Friday)

Gal*Gun Return (¥6380)

Ghostrunner (¥4500)

Citizens Unite! EarthXSpace (¥3980)

Marchen Forest (¥3828)

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark (¥3410)

Cyber Shadow (¥1980: Monday)

Labyrunth Legend (¥1980)

Olija (¥1520)

Project Starship X (¥1000)

Sushi Party (¥1000)

Royal Tower Defense (¥999)

Dot Horror Story 2 (¥800)

Strange Field Football (¥800)