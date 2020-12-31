We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Haven Tells Love Story On Switch February 4

by Donald Theriault - January 26, 2021, 9:38 am EST
Source: The Game Bakers

The game that records VO together stays together.

Haven will be coming in time for Valentine's Day on Switch.

The co-op focused space love story will be available on February 4, after releasing on Steam / Xbox systems / PlayStation 5 at the end of 2020.

As confirmed on the most recent episode of Radio Trivia, the voice work for Haven was recorded with the two actors in the same room unlike most other voice projects.

