Nintendo Downloads - January 21, 2021

Agent 47 reports for duty, but if you have a slow connection this is a backlog week.
The big game for this week is Hitman 3 on all platforms - yes, including Switch, as the Cloud version comes out this week. I'm still not sure about how the introduction of Hitman 2016/Hitman II content would be handled on Switch if at all, but if you've got a smooth enough connection it's going to be the topic of conversation a lot this week.
Although Hitman coming this week was announced last minute, it seems like major devs mostly ducked this week anyway. Two weeks ago I called a big New Year's sale in NA and last Thursday, it delivered. (Sale runs through Thursday.) And thank Naga it did, because... I'm having a hard time picking up other spotlight games for this week. I guess Tadpole Treble is the big one, though I could hear the argument for the space shooter Missile Dancer or two of the "Donald's BS" specials: Ephemeral - Fantasy on Dark or Grisaia 5.5.
Even the rest of the world is slowly playing catch-up this week. Thankfully, next week has a couple of major items of my BS as well as the publisher debut for one of the Switch's early partners.
North America
Switch eShop
Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark (US$37.99/C$47.99)
Shing! ($19.99/$25.00)
Bezier: Second Edition ($19.99/$24.99)
Nosferatu Lilinor ($17.14/$?)
The Unexpected Quest ($15.00/$19.00: Saturday)
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 5.5 ($14.99/$19.94)
Spinny's Journey ($14.99/$18.99: Monday)
Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden ($14.99: Friday)
Sally Face ($14.99/$?)
Unspottable ($11.99/$15.11)
All Walls Must Fall ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Missile Dancer ($9.99/$11.99)
Otti: The House Keeper ($8.99/$11.96: Wednesday)
Tadpole Treble Encore ($8.99/$11.96)
War Truck Simulator ($7.99/$10.63; Tuesday)
Red Colony ($6.99/$9.30: Monday)
Cattch ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)
Ghostanoid ($6.99/$8.81)
Air Bounce: The Jump 'n Run Challenge ($5.99/$7.99)
Adverse ($5.99/$7.55: Friday)
Olympic Table Tennis ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)
The Game Is On ($4.99/$6.99)
Bouncing Hero ($4.99/$6.64)
Frodoric The Driver ($4.99/$6.64)
Gradiently ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)
Clay Skeet Shooting ($3.99/$5.03: Sunday)
Chess Royal ($2.99/$3.99)
Colorful Colore ($2.99/$3.98: Friday)
Legend of Numbers ($2.99/$3.98: Saturday)
Jiffy ($2.00/$2.50)
Hitman 3: Cloud Edition (free trial, pricing TBA: Wednesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Nintendo's New Years sale is on until Thursday night, and Cyber Shadow has a 25% discount offer for preloading. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch eShop
Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark (€31.99/£28.79: Wednesday)
Bezier: Second Edition (€24/£19.99)
Shing! (€19.99/£17.99)
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 5.5 (€14.99/£13.49)
Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
The Unexpected Quest (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)
Dungeon Nightmares I & II Collection (€13.99/£11.99: Monday)
Sally Face (€12.99/£11.69)
Spinny's Journey (€11.99/£10.99: Monday)
Unspottable (€11.99/£9.99)
Epitath (€10.29/£9.29: Tuesday)
All Walls Must Fall (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Missile Dancer (€9.99/£8.99)
Dadish (€9.00/£8.19: Monday)
Otti: The House Keeper (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)
Danger Gazers (€8.99/£8.09: Monday)
Balancelot (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
War Truck Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)
Cattch (€7.00/£6.29: Friday)
Red Colony (€6.99/£6.29: Monday)
Ghostanoid (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)
Air Bounce: The Jump 'n Run Challenge (€5.99/£5.99)
Adverse (€5.29/£4.79: Friday)
Olympic Table Tennis (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)
The Game Is On (€4.99/£4.99)
Frodoric The Driver (€4.99/£4.49)
Dark Sauce (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Gradiently (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Clay Skeet Shooting (€3.99/£3.99: Sunday)
Bouncing Hero (€3.99/£3.59)
Chess Royal (€2.99/£2.69)
Colorful Colore (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Legend of Numbers (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Jiffy (€2.00/£1.79)
Hitman 3: Cloud Edition (free trial, pricing TBA: Wednesday)
Japan
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (¥5478)
Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark (¥4290)
Shing! (¥4180)
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 5.5 (¥1500)
Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition (¥1320)
Unspottable (¥1250)
Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden (¥990)
Bouncing Hero (¥500)
Legend of Numbers (¥499)