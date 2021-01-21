Nintendo Downloads - January 21, 2021

Agent 47 reports for duty, but if you have a slow connection this is a backlog week.

The big game for this week is Hitman 3 on all platforms - yes, including Switch, as the Cloud version comes out this week. I'm still not sure about how the introduction of Hitman 2016/Hitman II content would be handled on Switch if at all, but if you've got a smooth enough connection it's going to be the topic of conversation a lot this week.

Although Hitman coming this week was announced last minute, it seems like major devs mostly ducked this week anyway. Two weeks ago I called a big New Year's sale in NA and last Thursday, it delivered. (Sale runs through Thursday.) And thank Naga it did, because... I'm having a hard time picking up other spotlight games for this week. I guess Tadpole Treble is the big one, though I could hear the argument for the space shooter Missile Dancer or two of the "Donald's BS" specials: Ephemeral - Fantasy on Dark or Grisaia 5.5.

Even the rest of the world is slowly playing catch-up this week. Thankfully, next week has a couple of major items of my BS as well as the publisher debut for one of the Switch's early partners.

North America

Switch eShop

Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark (US$37.99/C$47.99)

Shing! ($19.99/$25.00)

Bezier: Second Edition ($19.99/$24.99)

Nosferatu Lilinor ($17.14/$?)

The Unexpected Quest ($15.00/$19.00: Saturday)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 5.5 ($14.99/$19.94)

Spinny's Journey ($14.99/$18.99: Monday)

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden ($14.99: Friday)

Sally Face ($14.99/$?)

Unspottable ($11.99/$15.11)

All Walls Must Fall ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Missile Dancer ($9.99/$11.99)

Otti: The House Keeper ($8.99/$11.96: Wednesday)

Tadpole Treble Encore ($8.99/$11.96)

War Truck Simulator ($7.99/$10.63; Tuesday)

Red Colony ($6.99/$9.30: Monday)

Cattch ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Ghostanoid ($6.99/$8.81)

Air Bounce: The Jump 'n Run Challenge ($5.99/$7.99)

Adverse ($5.99/$7.55: Friday)

Olympic Table Tennis ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

The Game Is On ($4.99/$6.99)

Bouncing Hero ($4.99/$6.64)

Frodoric The Driver ($4.99/$6.64)

Gradiently ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Clay Skeet Shooting ($3.99/$5.03: Sunday)

Chess Royal ($2.99/$3.99)

Colorful Colore ($2.99/$3.98: Friday)

Legend of Numbers ($2.99/$3.98: Saturday)

Jiffy ($2.00/$2.50)

Hitman 3: Cloud Edition (free trial, pricing TBA: Wednesday)

Europe

Switch eShop

Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark (€31.99/£28.79: Wednesday)

Bezier: Second Edition (€24/£19.99)

Shing! (€19.99/£17.99)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 5.5 (€14.99/£13.49)

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

The Unexpected Quest (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Dungeon Nightmares I & II Collection (€13.99/£11.99: Monday)

Sally Face (€12.99/£11.69)

Spinny's Journey (€11.99/£10.99: Monday)

Unspottable (€11.99/£9.99)

Epitath (€10.29/£9.29: Tuesday)

All Walls Must Fall (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Missile Dancer (€9.99/£8.99)

Dadish (€9.00/£8.19: Monday)

Otti: The House Keeper (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Danger Gazers (€8.99/£8.09: Monday)

Balancelot (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

War Truck Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Cattch (€7.00/£6.29: Friday)

Red Colony (€6.99/£6.29: Monday)

Ghostanoid (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Air Bounce: The Jump 'n Run Challenge (€5.99/£5.99)

Adverse (€5.29/£4.79: Friday)

Olympic Table Tennis (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)

The Game Is On (€4.99/£4.99)

Frodoric The Driver (€4.99/£4.49)

Dark Sauce (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Gradiently (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Clay Skeet Shooting (€3.99/£3.99: Sunday)

Bouncing Hero (€3.99/£3.59)

Chess Royal (€2.99/£2.69)

Colorful Colore (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Legend of Numbers (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Jiffy (€2.00/£1.79)

Hitman 3: Cloud Edition (free trial, pricing TBA: Wednesday)

Japan

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (¥5478)

Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark (¥4290)

Shing! (¥4180)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 5.5 (¥1500)

Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition (¥1320)

Unspottable (¥1250)

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden (¥990)

Bouncing Hero (¥500)

Legend of Numbers (¥499)