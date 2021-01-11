Tadpole Treble, Monster Tale Coming To Switch In 2021

One rescue from the Wii U, one revival from the DS.

Two games celebrating their anniversaries this year will be hitting the Switch in 2021.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Tadpole Treble will launch on Switch in an Encore version on January 21. Our review (written by Donald Theriault) from 2016 gave the original an 8.5.

Dreamrift's Monster Tale, the fusion of exploration platformer and pet management from 2011, will hit modern consoles (including Switch) this year. The game will be published by its original publisher, Majesco.