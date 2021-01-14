Nintendo Downloads - January 14, 2021

In memoriam: Brian "JapaneseNintendo" Cooper

To begin this week, a word of condolence to a tireless person who we lost at the end of 2020: Brian Cooper, aka the person who ran the Japanese Nintendo site, passed suddenly on November 27. Our condolences to his family and friends, and we hope he's enjoying maining Toad in the big Smash game in the sky.

It's hard to follow up something like that, but we'll try - the big game of the week is Scott Pilgrim vs The World: Complete Edition being brought back - and since there's open preorders for SIX WEEKS over at Limited Run Games this Friday, there'll always be a physical version too. Rhythm Fighter looks promising as well this week, and one I'm curious enough to splash out for is the first wrestling game to come out on Switch that isn't at least 25 years old in Wrestling Empire. Even if it's quite sus, it surely can't be worse than WWE 2k18, can it?

North America

Switch eShop

Shadow Gangs (US$23.99/C$31.91)

Yumemidori Nostalgia ($19.99/$25.59: Monday)

Down in Bermuda ($19.99/$25.19)

Wrestling Empire ($19.99/$24.99: Monday)

Rhythm Fighter ($16.99/$22.29)

Radio Commander ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Life of Fly ($14.99/$19.99)

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: Complete Edition ($14.99/$19.99)

Epitath ($12.99/$16.37: Tuesday)

Dead Ground ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Top Gun Air Combat ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Writhe ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars ($9.99/$12.59: Sunday)

Mahjong Adventure ($7.99/$10.63: Tuesday)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer's Days- ($7.99/$10.07)

My Hidden Things ($6.99/$8.81)

Grand Prix Racing ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

S.U.M: Slay Uncool Monsters ($5.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Galactic Trooper Armada ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Four In A Row ($5.99/$7.97)

Solar Blast ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Arcanoid Breakout ($4.99/$6.59: Monday)

Gorilla Big Adventure ($4.99/$6.59: Wednesday)

Space Aliens Invaders ($4.99/$6.59: Wednesday)

Table Soccer Foosball ($4.99/$6.59: Wednesday)

Hed The Pig ($3.99/$5.03: Wednesday)

Ploid ($2.99/$3.98)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Some SNK Arcade Archives games are on sale until Wednesday and Crysis Remastered is on sale until the 18th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Wrestling Empire (€19.99/£19.99: Monday)

Down in Bermuda (€19.99/£19.99)

Yumemidori Nostalgia (€19.99/£18.12: Sunday)

Glyph (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Life of Fly (€14.99/£14.99)

Radio Commander (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Rhythm Fighter (€14.99/£12.99)

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: Complete Edition (€14.99/£11.99)

Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Dead Ground (€8.99/£8.09: Tuesday)

Writhe (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)

Mahjong Adventure (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer's Days- (€6.59/£5.89)

Grand Prix Racing (€5.99/£5.99)

Curling (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

My Hidden Things (€5.99/£5.39)

Galactic Trooper Armada (€4.99/£4.99)

Arcanoid Breakout (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)

Gorilla Big Adventure (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Space Aliens Invaders (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Table Soccer Foosball (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Four In A Row (€4.99/£4.99)

S.U.M: Slay Uncool Monsters (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Solar Blast (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Ping Redux (€4.49/£4.09)

Get Over Here (€4.2/£3.79: Wednesday)

Ploid (€2.99/£2.69)

Bullet Trail (€1.99/£1.79: Sunday)

Knight with Tactics (€0.99/£0.89: Sunday)

Japan

Crazy Capture (¥1800)

Rhythm Fighter (¥1780)

Down in Bermuda (¥1500)

Spinny's Journey (¥1499)

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (¥1000)

Pixel Game Maker Series: Werewolf Princess Kaguya (¥980)

Demetrios (¥900)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer's Days- (¥800)

Ping Redux (¥600)