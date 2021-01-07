Nintendo Downloads - January 7, 2021

Starting the new year with a date as late as the calendar allows... look, there ain't shinola this week, I have to put SOMETHING pithy here.

The post image for this should almost be a tumbleweed, what with the complete lack of North American releases this week. As of go time there's seven, befitting a week where nothing new got approved, though there'll probably be some surprises for me Monday night after work... Anyway, the big game this week is Iris Fall, an adventure/puzzle game late of Steam that involves playing with light and shadow, while the one I will be keeping an eye on due to prior exposure to its universe is an RPG set in the Werewolf: The Apocalypse universe.

Europe has a few more games so far thanks to some Sunday surprises, two of which had yellow or white text on bright blue backgrounds that nearly caused my main TV to have a conniption. They're also getting the jump on a couple of games coming out next week in NA.

North America

Switch eShop

Iris Fall (US$19.99/C$25.19)

Sense - A Cyberpunk Ghost Story ($19.99/$24.99)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest ($14.99/$18.99)

Stardash ($9.99/$11.99)

Supermoose ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)

Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Charge Kid ($2.49/$2.51: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: NIS America has a sale running until the 11th, and Nintendo may have a first party game sale in the next few weeks based on precedent of the last few years. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Shadow Gangs (€23.99/£19.99)

Sense - A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (€19.99/£17.99)

Iris Fall (€16.99/£15.29)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest (€14.99/£13.49)

Top Gun Air Combat (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Stardash (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Supermoose (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (€4.99/£4.99: Tuesday)

Table Soccer Foosball (€4.99/£4.99: Tuesday)

Charge Kid (€1.99/£1.79: Wednesday)

Maze With Cube (€1.99/£1.79: Sunday)

Puzzle Plowing A Field (€1.99/£1.79: Sunday)

Wacky Run (€1.99/£1.79: Sunday)

Japan

Shadow Gangs (¥2700)

The Court Blacksmith Of The Sand Kingdom (¥1540)

Dungeon Nightmare 1+2 Collection (¥1200)

Contraptions: Make and Play with Karaku Sochi (¥1100)

Red Colony (¥790)