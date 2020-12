Ring in the New Year with another mascot's racer.

Switch Online subscribers will Crash headlong into 2021 with some new racing.

The 2019 remake of the 1999 racing classic will be available for a Switch Online subscriber trial beginning on Wednesday (December 30) and running through 2:59 a.m. ET Wednesday, January 6. The offer appears to be confined to North America for now.

Activision also published the last game to receive a Switch Online trial in Overwatch, which had a trial in October.