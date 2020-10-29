Picross S5 Hits Switch Next Week

Catch up on past Picross S games as well with a sale on the Switch and 3DS.

Picross S5 is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 26, according to developer Jupiter.

Priced at $9.99, the latest entry in the series includes more than 300 puzzles, including a handful of Color Picross puzzles and a few large puzzles. The Picross S series has been a mainstay on Switch, with the last entry coming out earlier in 2020. One of Jupiter's first Picross games, Mario's Super Picross, is playable on Nintendo Switch Online (albeit in Japanese).

Additionally, the past Picross S games on Switch are all 20% off while the 3DS Picross e series is 50% off as of November 19.