Nintendo Downloads - November 19, 2020

Obviously, the big game of the week is going to be Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, also known as "Link kills 100 monsters for evey Korok Seed in Breath of the Wild" - sadly, they apparently took all of the wrong lessons from The Mandalorian when dealing with the characters in it. Reminder, the demo progress carries over, and you get to murder people with a soup ladle if you buy it digitally. Sniper Elite 4 and official NWR game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (NA only) are your other possible physical store location pickups. (Or more likely, Amazon shipments.)

Devolver leads the download-only charge, as they are want to do, with the Serious Sam collection now that they've acquired the developer. The four player party game Cake Bash (demo also available) and dating sim Five Dates might also be a look this week.

Japan gets a second retail title besides Age of Calamity in the form of train party game Momotaru Dentetsu's Switch debut.

North America

Switch Retail

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Sniper Elite 4 ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond ($34.99/$43.99: Wednesday/Friday)

Fantasy Friends ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Serious Sam Collection ($29.99/$37.79: Tuesday)

Eldrador Creatures ($29.99/$37.79)

Mars Horizon ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

Cake Bash ($19.99/$24.99)

Pure Pool ($14.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead ($14.99/$18.89)

Dreamo ($14.99/$18.89)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 05 ($14.99/$18.89)

Ramp Car Jumping ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Outbreak ($12.99/$16.37)

Five Dates ($12.99/$15.99: Tuesday)

Educational Games for Kids ($12.95/$15.95)

Art Sqool ($9.99/$12.99)

Brawl Chess ($9.99/$12.59)

The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- ($9.99/$12.59)

Karma Knight ($8.99/$11.98)

Fall Gummies ($7.99/$8.99: Friday)

Azurebreak Heroes ($6.99/$8.79)

Nexoria: Rogue Dungeon Heroes ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Party Games: 15 in 1 ($4.99/$6.29)

Micetopia ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Cape's escape game ($3.00/not releasing)

Europe

Switch Retail

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Sniper Elite 4 (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Monster Truck Championship (€39.99/£34.99)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Eldrador Creatures (€34.99/£31.49)

Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond (€34.89/£31.39: Friday)

Serious Sam Collection (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Cake Bash (€19.99/£17.99)

Wartile (€19.99/£17.99)

Mars Horizon (€17.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Dreamo (€14.99/£13.49)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 05 (€14.99/£13.49)

Ramp Car Jumping (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (€14.99/£11.99)

Pure Pool (€13.99/£12.49: Tuesday)

Outbreak (€12.99/£11.69)

Five Dates (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Educational Games for Kids (€12.95/£11.95)

Art Sqool (€9.99/£8.99)

Brawl Chess (€9.99/£8.99)

The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (€9.99/£8.99)

Fall Gummies (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Karma Knight (€7.7/£6.89: Wednesday)

Azurebreak Heroes (€6.99/£6.29)

Micetopia (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Nexoria: Rogue Dungeon Heroes (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Japan

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (¥7920)

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (¥6930)

Truck Driver (¥5150)

Sniper Elite 4 (¥4980)

Dex (¥2000)

S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope (¥1599)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 05 (¥1500)

One Dog Story (¥1480)

Deadly Days (¥1300)

Art Sqool (¥1199)

Brawl Chess (¥1199)

Fall Gummies (¥999)

The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (¥999)

Karma Knight (¥980)

OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator (¥699)

Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (¥599)

Micetopia (¥500)

Rush Rover (¥499)

Cape's escape game (¥300)