Tonight at 11, your microSD cards are DOOOOOOOOOOOOMED.

We don't know when Doom Eternal will come to Switch yet, but it won't be landing in stores.

In a statement to IGN, Bethesda have confirmed that the Switch version of Doom Eternal would launch digitally only. This follows the cancellation of preorders for the physical release by GameStop, among other retailers.

The Bethesda statement: "While Doom Eternal is 100% on track for an imminent digital-only release on Nintendo Switch, the absence of a physical release at retail resulted in cancelled pre-orders."

It is not clear what "imminent" means in this context. Doom Eternal first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 20 and the first of its story DLC parts released in October. The 2017 Doom port to Switch by Panic Button is listed by Nintendo's website as 22 GB for just the single player mode.