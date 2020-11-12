Nintendo Downloads - November 12, 2020

We get a Yoko Shimomura rhythm game this week! ...wait, who brought in a monkey's paw with a finger curled?

We've got a constrast with the biggest game of the week, as the rhythm game I would buy sight unseen - one with music composed entirely by Mario RPG/Street Fighter/multiple other great games composer Yoko Shimomura - runs smack into reality because it's all Kingdom Hearts music. Yes, Kingdom Hearts, the series so far up its own ass it turned into an egg (stick tap @strawbecky_81 on Twitter) has a Theatrhythm game, and Melody of Memory even adds onto the series canon in some BS fashion. Y'all can have this one, I'm out. Speaking of mistakes, I made the mistake of playing the Senran Kagura pinball game instead of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin at the Last E3 Ever and now I can redeem myself with the full game finally launching this week in North America.

Other titles of import this week: Just Dance 2021 which surprisingly doesn't contain any Ike Turner tunes because it would match up with Ubisoft executives, the remastered version of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, rhythm game Fuser (check out Joe's review), and... no, before you ask, that Speed 3 game does not involve threats of terrorist acts or Sandra Bullock.

Japan has some things with various odds of coming over, such as a Piofiore fandisc, a compilation of Medabots titles (in two versions, because Pokemon marketing), and a Saturn / Wii refugee in the form of HARD AS BALLS dungeon crawler Baroque. Note: Baroque does not support English.

North America

Switch Retail

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Just Dance 2021 ($49.99/$59.99)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Slide Stars ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Speed 3: Grand Prix ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

FUSER ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Bus Driver Simulator ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City ($14.99/$: Friday)

Beat Me! ($12.99/$16.00: Friday)

Forest Guardian ($10.99/$12.59)

Zombie Blast Crew ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Limelight ($9.99/$12.59)

Super Star Panda ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Area 86 ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Apparition ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Suguru Nature ($9.99/$: Friday)

Santa's Xmas Adventure ($8.99/$11.33)

Duck Life Adventures ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)

BrainZ ($6.99/$8.81)

Unhatched ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Life of Boris: Super Slav ($4.99/$6.29)

Vera Blanc: Full Moon ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Zombie's Cool ($3.99/$5.00)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bandai Namco's "Games Under $15" sale is on until the 19th and includes Mr. Driller Drill Land for 50% off, the Namco Museum Archives games 40% off, and Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition for 70% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Just Dance 2021 (€49.99/£44.99)

Slide Stars (€39.99/£35.99: Monday)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Speed 3: Grand Prix (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

FUSER (€69.99/£59.99: Tuesday)

Bus Driver Simulator (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Beat Me! (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Re:Turn - One Way Trip (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Area 86 (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Limelight (€9.99/£8.99)

Apparition (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Suguru Nature (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Super Star Panda (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Forest Guardian (€8.99/£8.09)

Santa's Xmas Adventure (€7.99/£7.19)

BrainZ (€6.99/£6.29)

Duck Life Adventures (€6.99/£5.99: Monday)

Vera Blanc: Full Moon (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Unhatched (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Life of Boris: Super Slav (€4.99/£4.49)

Zombie's Cool (€3.99/£3.60)

Japan

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (¥7480)

Piofiore no Banshou -Episodio1926- (¥7150)

Just Dance 2021 (¥6380)

Medabot Classic Plus (¥5478)

Sakuna: Of Rice & Ruin (¥5478)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (¥4300)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York (¥3278)

Baroque -Original Version- (¥2400)

Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? (¥2178)

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (¥2178)

Urban Flow (¥1499)

Cookie's! Theory of Super Evolution (¥1000)

Freakout: Calamity TV Show (¥1000)

Hidden Through Time (¥800)

Ord (¥500)

Roombo: First Blood (¥500)

Zombie's Cool (¥400)