Nintendo Sales Panic: October 2020 US NPD Group Results

We know about the hardware but let's go inside the software.

The Switch's record breaking October led to strong performance in the software charts as well.

All data for the period from October 4 - 31 and are based on dollar sales unless otherwise noted. Additionally, Nintendo sales do not include eShop sales while the survey does include other digital platforms.

As reported last night, Nintendo sold 735,926 Switches in October, and the NPD Group confirmed higher revenue for the Switch in October (with selling prices of $199/$299 US) than in October 2008 for the Wii ($249).

Software saw Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (October 16) debut as the 5th best selling game overall (by revenue) in October and the top selling game on Switch. FIFA 21 (October 9) was the best selling game overall for the month, though the Legacy Edition for Switch did not appear in the Switch top 10. Other Nintendo-published titles in the top 20: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (6th), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (7th), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (11th), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (15th following the launch of Minecraft's Steve), Ring Fit Adventure (16th), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (17th), Super Mario Party (19th), and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (20th). NBA 2k21 landed in 13th place.

Nintendo's other major October release, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, completed the Switch top 10 following its October 30 release. The compilation release of Cadence of Hyrule did not chart.