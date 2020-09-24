Nintendo Sales Panic: September 2020 US NPD Group Results

Did Mario 3D All Stars fend off the challenges of hoops and heroes?

The surprise announcement and launch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars led Nintendo to a strong month of US sales in September.

All data based on dollar sales in the US from August 30 - October 3, unless otherwise indicated. Nintendo figures also do not account for digital sales.

Hardware saw the Switch rank as the top selling console in the US during the period, and it was the only platform to be up year-over-year compared to last September. Sales of consoles were up overall 15%.

Software saw Super Mario 3D All-Stars rank as the second best selling game of September, trailing only the multiplatform Marvel's Avengers which launched two weeks earlier. The collection of Mario games was also the tenth best selling game of the year, and its dollar sales trailed only Animal Crossing: New Horizons's launch month for the biggest physical move of the year. The other major debut in the period was NBA 2K21, which was the fifth best seller combined this month but did not make the top 10 on Switch.

Other first party titles in the top 20 were Animal Crossing: New Horizons (8th overall), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (10th), Ring Fit Adventure (13th), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (14th), New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (16th), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (17th), Super Mario Odyssey (18th), and Super Mario Party (20th). Mortal Kombat 11 (19th) means that a majority of the top 20 are available on Nintendo platforms, while Luigi's Mansion 3 was the final game in the Switch top 10.