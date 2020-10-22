Nintendo Releases October US Sales Figures For Switch

...no, it's actually not Numberwang for once.

Ahead of tomorrow's October sales survey for the United States from the NPD Group, Nintendo has released its first monthly performance press release in quite some time.

The statement from Nintendo confirms total sales of Switch + Switch Lite in October totalled 735,926, making it the best selling console in the United States for a record 23 consecutive months. This is also the second largest October for a game console in the United States, behind only the Wii in 2008 (807,000).

The Switch will face stiff competition from Microsoft's Xbox Series devices and the new PlayStation 5 to be the top selling console in the United States for November, but it could result in the Switch outselling its competition for two full years. The full survey report, including game sales rankings, will be available tomorrow morning.