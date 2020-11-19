Nintendo Sales Panic: November 2020 US NPD Group Results

In the words of analyst Daniel Ahmad: "the real winner this month wasn't Nintendo, Sony, or Microsoft. It was scalpers."

The absolute numbers were lower than may have been expected for November in the NPD Group's survey, but everybody was selling everything they could get their hands on.

All data based on sales from November 1 - 28, and Nintendo software sales do not account for first party eShop sales.

As announced by Nintendo, the Switch was the top selling hardware by sales units; however the PlayStation 5 (sold at $399/$499) rode the largest console launch in recorded US history to the lead in revenue. All three systems were supply constrained in November, even the Switch which was routinely sold out online.

In the software charts, Nintendo's primary November debutant was Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity which placed sixth in the software sales following its release on the 20th. First party titles in the top 20 for Switch were Animal Crossing: New Horizons (8th), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (11th), Super Mario 3D All Stars (12th), New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (14th), Luigi's Mansion 3 (15th), Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (16th), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (17th). Third party Switch titles in the top 20 included NBA 2k21 (5th), Just Dance 2021 (13th, biggest launch since 2011), and Mortal Kombat 11 (19th). The top game in the month, for the 13th consecutive release year for the series, was Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War.

The Switch top 10 for software: