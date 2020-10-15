We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Preview + New Gameplay

by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - November 9, 2020, 9:56 am EST
We played the first two chapters!

Neal and John talk through their initial impressions after playing through the first two chapters of Age of Calamity.

Here's ten minutes of fresh new gameplay, including footage of all four champions!

