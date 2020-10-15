Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Preview + New Gameplay

We played the first two chapters!
Neal and John talk through their initial impressions after playing through the first two chapters of Age of Calamity.
Here's ten minutes of fresh new gameplay, including footage of all four champions!
by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - November 9, 2020, 9:56 am EST
