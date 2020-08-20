Nintendo Sales Panic: August 2020 US NPD Group Results

No new releases? No problem, just have ten of the top 20 games of the month.

The Switch continues its rampage through 2020 in the NPD Group's sales surveys.

All figures based on revenue/dollar sales from August 2 - 29 unless noted.

Hardware saw the Switch record the highest revenue for any console ever in an August, topping the total set by the Wii in 2008 at over a billion dollars US. A unit sales figure was not provided, though sales of the Switch more than doubled compared to last August.

Although there were no new first party titles released in August, catalogue titles took ten of the top 20 places overall even without digital sales for Nintendo. Madden NFL 21 and UFC 4 were the top two games of the month overall, but the following Nintendo games were in the top 20: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (5th), Ring Fit Adventure (6th), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (7th), Super Smash Bros Ultimate (8th), Paper Mario: The Origami King (9th), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (11th), New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (15th), Super Mario Party (16th), Super Mario Odyssey (18th), and Luigi's Mansion 3 (20th).

Third party titles in the top 20 include Mortal Kombat 11 (10th), Minecraft (13th), and the debuting PGA Tour 2K21 (14th).