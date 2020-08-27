We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo Revealed

by Carmine Red - September 3, 2020, 2:32 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Is it Bowser's Fury or Bowser's Furry?

Nintendo has revealed the first images of the newly announced Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo. Check them out below!

Just announced today, the new Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo figures will be releasing on February 12, 2021 alongside the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for the Nintendo Switch. The Cat Suit power-up was a new addition seen in Super Mario 3D World in its original Wii U release, where players could also initially play as Luigi and Blue Toad.

Nintendo has not yet detailed what functionality these new amiibo will unlock in the upcoming Switch release or any other games.

Images

Talkback

jarodea6 hours ago

Cat Toad or bust.

Lemonade5 hours ago

Im absolutely buying these

Khushrenada5 hours ago

Huh. So Amiibo isn't dead just yet.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor4 hours ago

Quote from: Khushrenada

Huh. So Amiibo isn't dead just yet.

Yesssssss they'll have to pry these amiibo from my cold dead hands!

MorningsharkXander Morningstar, Associate Editor/Video Producer2 hours ago

Quote from: Kairon

Yesssssss they'll have to pry these amiibo from my cold dead hands!

I was just about to ping you. Oh Caaaaaaarmine!

