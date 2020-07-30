Paradise Killer Claims Switch Release On September 4

Take me down to the Paradise Island where the drinks are full and the... leaders are dead.

A murder mystery coming to Switch next week will challenge players on their ability to gather evidence, not just call out whodunnit.

Paradise Killer will launch on September 4 for Switch. Described as an "open world adventure game", players take the role of famed detective Lady Love Dies, who has to find evidence pointing to the player's choice of killer and deal with the person who killed Paradise.

Along with being available for preload today, there will be a 20% launch discount for the game that runs through the 11th of September.