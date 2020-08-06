Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Drops In December 8

Good news: 4 player online. Bad news: The story mode is back.

An early Switch puzzle game is getting a sequel this holiday season.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 was announced in the Direct Mini Partner Showcase for release on December 8, with preloads available today. New additions to the game are expanded online (including 4 player games) and a Skill Battle mode, as well as a new story.

The first run editions of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will come with skill cards to be used in the Skill Battle mode, including Sonic the Hedgehog themed ones.