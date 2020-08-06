We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Drops In December 8

by Donald Theriault - August 26, 2020, 10:24 am EDT
Good news: 4 player online. Bad news: The story mode is back.

An early Switch puzzle game is getting a sequel this holiday season.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 was announced in the Direct Mini Partner Showcase for release on December 8, with preloads available today. New additions to the game are expanded online (including 4 player games) and a Skill Battle mode, as well as a new story.

The first run editions of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will come with skill cards to be used in the Skill Battle mode, including Sonic the Hedgehog themed ones.

Khushrenada4 hours ago

Is there still a market for this with Tetris 99 on Switch? I was interested in picking up the launch game at some point if the price was right but with Tetris 99 now I no longer saw the need for it. There's also a Puyo Puyo game on SNES Switch Online if you want your fix for that.

MorningsharkXander Morningstar, Associate Editor/Video Producer30 minutes ago

I recall holding off on the first title around the Switch launch. Then after Tetris 99 was released, I removed it from my Wish List. For those who want it (that online 4 player looks like a good time), cool. I think I'm gonna pass though.

