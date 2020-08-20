We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Details Announced For Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's Adventure Mode

by Donald Theriault - September 12, 2020, 4:50 pm EDT
Source: Sega

The original game's should have had its streaming block in place of Persona 5.

Sega has unveiled new details about the Adventure mode in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

The characters from the first game will return to face off with a new foe known as the Dimensional Parasite. New elements of the mode will include a full world map (as opposed to choosing stages from a menu) and the previously announced Skill Battles. Playing through the story mode will also unlock skill cards and elements that can be carried over to the Skill Battle mode.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will launch on Switch December 8.

