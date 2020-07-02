Limited Run Games Finally Launching 3DS Game August 7

I suppose that's TECHNICALLY a release date...

Limited Run Games will launch their first 3DS title for preorders next week.

Announced in their "E3" press event last year, the Atooi Collection - a physical collection of the two Mutant Mudds 3DS games, Bomb Monkey, Chicken Wiggle, and Xeodrifter - will finally go up for preorder next Friday. Unlike their Switch releases, this release will be for a fixed supply and launch in two waves. The first wave will go live at 10 a.m. ET, with the second at 6 p.m. ET, and this will be a North American region game.

A limited edition, containing alternate covers, a soundtrack collection, a sticker set, and a board game version of Mutant Mudds, will be made available at the same times. Pricing for the regular edition has not been disclosed, but the limited edition will be $69.99 US.