Nintendo Downloads - July 30, 2020

A lot of fighting from Japan and visual novels in Japan this week.

The big ones for this week are Fairy Tail, the RPG from Atelier developers Gust that has had about five different release dates, and the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection coming to the eShop on Tuesday. So there's plenty of violence this week coming from Nintendo's developer partners.

Smaller digital only items this week include Lost Wing which John reviewed over the weekend, and a couple of visual novels in Spiral Memoria and Nicole. There's no indication yet what will be in the Arcade Archives lineup this week.

Japan has North America's big releases, but also a bunch of high-priced VN content. I should also issue a warning about Hoshi wo Maru Hito, from City Connection/Jaleco: this is a 1987 Famicom RPG and literally the reason the term kusoge exists.

North America

Switch Retail

Fairy Tail (US$59.99/C$75.59: Friday)

Escape Game: Fort Broyard ($29.99/$37.79: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Buried Stars ($49.99/$62.99)

Rugby Challenge 4 ($49.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection ($39.99/$?: Tuesday)

Nowhere Prophet ($24.99/$31.49)

Sentinels of Freedom ($24.99/$31.49)

Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- ($24.99/$31.49)

Heroes of Hammerwatch: Ultimate Edition ($19.99/$25.19)

Naught ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Nicole ($18.99/$23.99: Friday)

Ageless ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Merchant of the Skies ($14.99/$18.99)

Cubers: Arena ($14.99/$18.89)

Family Memories: Poisonous Promises ($14.99/$: Friday)

Interrogation ($12.99/$16.37: Tuesday)

Locomotion ($10.99/$12.59)

Kingdom Rush ($9.99/$10.99)

Tiny Racer ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Dodo Peak ($9.99/$11.49: Friday)

The Executioner ($9.99/$12.46; Friday)

Hotel Sowls ($7.99/$10.07)

Lost Wing ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Hamster Bob ($4.99/$6.79: Friday)

FootGoal! Tiki Taka ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Paint Your Pet ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

They Breathe ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Spike Chunsoft games are on sale until Thursday, and every Square Enix game bar The Last Remnant Remastered is on sale until Sunday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Fairy Tail (€69.99/£54.99)

Switch eShop

Buried Stars (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Instant Sports: Summer Games (€24.99/£22.49)

Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Sentinels of Freedom (€22.39/£20.19)

Nowhere Prophet (€21.69/£19.49)

Heroes of Hammerwatch: Ultimate Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Naught (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Nicole (€18.99/£16.99: Friday)

Merchant of the Skies (€14.99/£13.49)

Cubers: Arena (€14.99/£13.49)

Family Memories: Poisonous Promises (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Ageless (€14.99/£10.99: Tuesday)

Interrogation (€12.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Locomotion (€9.99/£8.99)

The Executioner (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Tiny Racer (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Kingdom Rush (€9.99/£8.00)

Dodo Peak (€9.99/£7.49: Friday)

Lost Wing (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Hotel Sowls (€7.29/£6.59)

FootGoal! Tiki Taka (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Paint Your Pet (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

They Breathe (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Japan

Fairy Tail (¥8580)

Yoru, Tomosu (¥7678)

Root Film (¥7480)

Hakuoki Shinkai Ginsei no Shou (¥7150)

E School Life (¥6050)

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection (¥4980)

Air Missions: HIND (¥2750)

Adam's Venture: Origins (¥2700)

Monstrum (¥2700)

Aggelos (¥1540)

Neverending Nightmares (¥1480)

Hoshi wo Maru Hito (¥990)

Kingdom Rush (¥980)

Hotel Sowls (¥880)

Mushroom Heroes (¥700)

Flyhight Cloudia 2 (¥500)