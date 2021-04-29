We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Tony Hawk 1+2 Shredding Switch On June 25

by Donald Theriault - May 5, 2021, 11:17 am EDT
Not quite Here and Now, but soon we can all be Superman.

The summer will kick off with some Switch kickflips.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will be launched on Switch June 25. The remakes of the two groundbreaking skateboarding games will include the content and most of the combined soundtrack.

