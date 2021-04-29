Tony Hawk 1+2 Shredding Switch On June 25

Not quite Here and Now, but soon we can all be Superman.
The summer will kick off with some Switch kickflips.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will be launched on Switch June 25. The remakes of the two groundbreaking skateboarding games will include the content and most of the combined soundtrack.
Grab your board and #NintendoSwitch, and get ready to drop in to @TonyHawktheGame 1+2 on June 25th!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2021
Skate through all the classic levels with some of your favorite pro skaters and a whole lot more.
