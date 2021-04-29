Stonefly Launching on Switch in June

The chill mech adventure game from the developers of Creature in the Well is coming next month.

Stonefly, a mech adventure game from Flight School Studios, is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 1.

The game stars Annika Stonefly, an inventor who loses her father's precious mech and has to explore the world around her to find it. The gameplay consists of seeking out resources to build mechs, exploring new regions, and experiencing the narrative of Annika's struggle. You can read more about Stonefly from our preview and if you're curious for more information, the developer is releasing Stonefly Snapshot videos, beginning with the video below.