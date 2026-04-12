Episode 970: Chekhov's Goat

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I'm writing this article in the dark - and I mean this in a very literal sense. My power is out. The Switch 2 is dead, my own fault for not charging it, and I'm running this laptop of a portable energy bank.

I also mean this in a less literal sense. Last week we were rendered completely unable to record multiple ways over and I found the lack of Thursday recording a bit disorienting. So instead of recording a podcast, I saw a movie. Not the movie of maximum relevance to the podcast, mind. This was also in the dark, but the relevance is slipping further away from us here. Let's get back to it.

Jonny joined us this week, and thus gave us a quorum sufficient to record an episode. Since our last episode, a bunch of rumors on Nintendo's upcoming lineup have come to the front - and despite a history of bullshit - are being treated as the absolute gospel.

It's easy enough to understand how one could formulate these very rumors with very little imagination.

Donkey Kong was featured heavily in the first Mario movie, then Donkey Kong got a game. Star Fox is heavily featured in this Mario movie and therefore...

But I'd also point on Donkey Kong was heavily featured in a theme park (or three) between the movie and the game. They even made a robotic Cranky, if being humiliated by a simulacrum of an octogenarian primate is your personal fetish then happy days are here for you.

Perhaps cybernetic abusive elders (authors note: had to rewrite that sentence!) is the signal flare for a new game. Andross is at times already a robot, and near as I can tell the only old ape in the Star Fox canon. As of this moment I cannot travel to Orlando or Osaka and be yelled at by him. Watch for people moving between that exhibit and the Cranky-bot.

I am simply suggesting incredulity is not a character flaw, as we patiently await Star Fox Racer.

It was the same damned franchise!

The other major rumor in that tranche was an Ocarina of Time remake. Remake.

A thing that some people have assumed was inevitable for some time and a game that would take mere sub-atomic volumes of imagination to concoct. It takes more imagination to think of how Nintendo could produce a fourth way to play this game that would be of actual interest.

Wall Cows need not apply.