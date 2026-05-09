Episode 974: When I Was Getting Scraped for Horace Showpony, I Wasn't Getting Paid

In retrospect, I wasn't getting paid for any of this... wait a minute.

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This week we recorded before Nintendo announced their quarterly numbers. This means we were two hours too early to hear about the price increase for Switch 2.

I want you all to applaud me for fitting in every possible homonym for "to" in a single sentence.

Business James, who for the purposes of ongoing litigation is a distinct person from James Jones RFN Host, was eating this week. The suddenly announced and released Star Fox Direct was an adoption of his FOMO on the News technique. It called for a Nintendo communication strategy requiring eternal vigilance from consumers. If a Direct could descend upon us at any time, then eyes must stay fixed to the skies. Nintendo lists YouTube and other video services as their competitors - attention is the currency of Nintendo's realm - and the price of this patrol is your Twitch Watch Streak.

There is a particularly perverse series of thoughts that RFN worked through when we first confronted the future of Star Fox, following his featured role in the most recent Mario cinematic content - I dare not say "movie." We explicitly identified a city upon the metaphorical map that we would regard as least interesting to visit, which Nintendo seems to have likewise identified as most affordable location for their mercenary business convention.

We will struggle to spend our entire per diem, given the recently instituted two drink limit. Technically, the policy does not proscribe the meal the drinks should accompany.

Ever the unpredictable, RFN starts this week with the big news of Wednesday - which as we noted was still the most recent news. And, of course, the news of the week (at least as of that moment) was Atari's acquisition of the Wizardry franchise. Except perhaps they didn't. I am utterly unable to tell you what Atari is at this moment, and I suspect they could not either. What separates us is I am aware of this weakness; evidence suggests they are not.

After this deliberate attempt to avoid the elephant in the room, we then pivot to the actual news of Wednesday - which again, was still the most recent news at this juncture: the new boot-up screen for Xbox Series consoles. Team Xbox is resurgent, what with their new @xbox email addresses and boot screens. The leaks have been patched, the bilge is pumped, and we are now upon the open seas of success. This is a lie.

Alright, assuredly the dilettantes hosting this show have run out of things to talk about that are not the big news. In a sense, no. This is where we talk about Star Fox 64 remake (#2) unhelpfully named Star Fox, which is the title of a different game entirely. At the time, as I painfully remind you, this was the big news story of the week. Obviously that is not the case anymore, assuming you are not in a very specific demographic. As can likewise be surmised from this article, the overwhelming response of our hosts is largely "why?" But hey, now I can bother people playing any piece of Switch or Switch 2 software, while wearing the face of a space pig. Sadly, vtubing as RFN favorite Panther Caroso is not an option.

After a break, we answer two emails. The first advises us on where someone - say a Nintendo podcast host - could find advice for playing Pokémon games. The second asks us to replace infinite remakes with infinite demakes. You can demake our inbox here.