Episode 936: Jon Lindemann - In the Fire

You never know where RFN will end up, thought if I tell you whoever took the wheel for a given segment, you can usually predict if the vehicle: stays in its lane, veers into oncoming traffic, winds up in a ditch, or somehow manages to do a summersault end-over-end and explode in a ball of fire.

Unrelated, this week Jon Lindemann gives his thoughts on tipping culture.

#CancelJonLindemann

I just don't order coffee. Easy as.

I recounted a couple stories relevant to tipping: paying the bathroom attendant and being asked by a self-service device to provide a tip. I wonder who gets the money if someone tips the POS system. I may not want you to talk to me in a restroom, and I sure don't want you to suggest fragrances for the evening, but at least I know that money is going to a hustler.

This week, we start the show with the July 31st Partner Direct (00:03:22). Immolation simulator Chillin' by the Fire takes center stage, but we also talk about Monster Hunter Stories 3, Madden, and Apex. Our second wave of news touches on Yakuza Kiwami 2, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, Once Upon a Katamari, and Romancing Saga 2 (00:22:34). Closing out the direct coverage is SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, Square Enix's duo of HD-2D games, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (00:32:05). We then get particularly off-track with a conversation on Game-Key cards (00:50:54).

After a break, it's Listener Mail! Jon get's cancelled when asked if Donkey Kong Bananza is tipping culture gone wild (01:18:40). Our second question asks us to name developers who hate their character (01:39:47).