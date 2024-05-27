Episode 876: Jedis in Pits Fighting Rancors

Our guest list is pretty restricted.

Running late with the article this week, so here's a summary!

Jon is out. Gui has For a Vast Future and Huntdown (00:01:30). James take a second pass at a description of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, this time it actually has information (00:12:23). Greg received, but hasn't spent much time with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (00:34:08). He's spent most his time on Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe (00:40:29).

We come back from the break with news: Nintendo's Shiver acquisition (01:00:35), Atari acquires Intellivision (01:36:15).

Listener Mail demands we Invent a new Metroidvania evolutionary branch (01:48:13) and what shade of black the Switch successor will be (02:22:39).

CORRECTION: During the episode, James attempted to rattle-off all the companies Embracer is splitting into. He misnamed a publisher that is also an "and friends" but is not related. The three companies Embracer is splitting into are:

Asmodee Group

Coffee Stain & Friends

Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends

We regret the error.