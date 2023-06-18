Episode 827: Radio Foxtrot Nintendo Is Not NATO Approved

This is the best we can hope for from you-know-who.
Jon is back and he isn't up to speed on his NATO/OTAN abbreviations.
This week, coming off from some time away, he's playing a lot of fours. That is, he's playing Monster Hunter 4U on 3DS and Diablo 4. Guillaume is playing revived arcade game Clockwork Aquario and an actually-ugraded We Love Katamari. Greg has more impressions of Kirby Tilt and Tumble and the Ghost Trick demo.
PLAY GHOST TRICK
This week we answer a single email, enquiring how we would adapt Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to the Warriors format. Greg and James mostly passed, and wrote our own fan fiction for other Xenoblade content. This dovetails nicely with James' on-going weekly series "A Warriors Warrior Warriors for Warriors' Warriors."
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Up Periscope from Battalion Wars 2. It was requested by A.G. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co. Ltd.