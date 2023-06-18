Episode 827: Radio Foxtrot Nintendo Is Not NATO Approved

This is the best we can hope for from you-know-who.

Jon is back and he isn't up to speed on his NATO/OTAN abbreviations.

This week, coming off from some time away, he's playing a lot of fours. That is, he's playing Monster Hunter 4U on 3DS and Diablo 4. Guillaume is playing revived arcade game Clockwork Aquario and an actually-ugraded We Love Katamari. Greg has more impressions of Kirby Tilt and Tumble and the Ghost Trick demo.

PLAY GHOST TRICK

This week we answer a single email, enquiring how we would adapt Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to the Warriors format. Greg and James mostly passed, and wrote our own fan fiction for other Xenoblade content. This dovetails nicely with James' on-going weekly series "A Warriors Warrior Warriors for Warriors' Warriors."

