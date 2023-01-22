Episode 806: Kirby's Dream Warren Buffett

We're reduced to wordplay.

You expect me to write you an article during an NFL Playoff weekend and right after the release of a new Fire Emblem? Well aren't we just so entitled. You know what? Change of plans. This is an ALL EMAIL episode. They have nice short articles, so I trust Gui will just cut all that New Business we recorded and sort the rest of it out.

Questions this week: Nintendo's dubious suggestions, Baten Kaitos remake rumors, Mario's emotional needs, recasting Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and theological inquiries. If you want to see us study more great mysteries, you can consult the oracle.