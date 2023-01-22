Episode 806: Kirby's Dream Warren Buffett

We're reduced to wordplay.
You expect me to write you an article during an NFL Playoff weekend and right after the release of a new Fire Emblem? Well aren't we just so entitled. You know what? Change of plans. This is an ALL EMAIL episode. They have nice short articles, so I trust Gui will just cut all that New Business we recorded and sort the rest of it out.
Questions this week: Nintendo's dubious suggestions, Baten Kaitos remake rumors, Mario's emotional needs, recasting Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and theological inquiries. If you want to see us study more great mysteries, you can consult the oracle.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Between Heaven and Earth from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.