Episode 802: Rejecting Your Family Portrait - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Spoilercast

We're going deep on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, FOR CHRISTMAS.

We've promised it for a while, and in the spirit of the season we offer you a gift: The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Spoilercast.

This episode features Greg, Syrenne, and James talking: plot, gameplay, art, music, and the larger series.

I shouldn't have to say it, but this podcast is chock-full of spoilers for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, given 3's ties to the larger series, the remainder of the Xenoblade universe is also fair game. Xenoblade Chronicles 2's plot is discussed at length, and both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles X have some spoilers throughout. Consider yourself warned.

This is by far one of the longest episodes we've ever released, clocking in at a whopping 3:45 and took a heck of a long time to edit. Throughout, musical inclusions tie to the content being discussed or are demonstrative of the extensive musical conversations. If you would prefer to listen to the show without the interlude music, you can download it here.

If you'd like to jump around the episode, I've done my best to bookmark the major topics in the RSS feed without spoiling plot via the titles.

Next week, we have a pre-recorded Listener Mail show with Jon and Guillaume joining Greg and James. We'll be back in the new year, but don't wait to send us any questions you have.

Happy Holidays.