Episode 797: Careful, Thwimps Can Still Hurt You

Everything has a name.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's an all New Business show this week!

Greg starts us off talking about Kirby: Canvas Curse, inspired by our just-announced RetroActive (more to come later in the article). And, since he's already on his new DSi, he's also finished off Super Princess Peach and got back into Rhythm Heaven (aka: Rhythm Tengoku Gold). Lastly, he's started 13 Sentinels. You should too. I'll wait.

James is NOT playing garbage, which is a nice change of pace, and instead is playing a musou game... it's progress. This time he's playing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and this alternate history warriors thing might be getting out of hand.

After a break, Gui is playing animal noir game Backbone and weird dating sim Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!. Lastly, Jon closes the show out with impressions of It Takes Two, a game that really takes the charm out of marriage.

You've heard the news, but here's the official statement: We are doing our next RetroActive on Kirby and the Rainbow Curse for Wii U. We will also talk a bit about Canvas Curse on DS, but we're looking to honor the Wii U. We'll be doing this for Episode 800, and we'll be recording live on Saturday, December 10. Time to come once we've figured it out.

Join us to shoot your shot, and if you can't make it you can still post your thoughts in the thread.