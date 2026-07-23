Meet Your Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Cast

Finally, a reason to check Nintendo Today daily beyond hoping they spotlight the January 2002 Nintendo Power.

With a couple of months and an unfortunate Switch 2 price increase before the release of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, the character reveals have started to drop in the Nintendo Today app.

The participants in the Heroic Games are being rolled out seemingly in the order of which team they're joining, with the four named leaders introduced in the September 2025 Nintendo Direct going first, then seemingly the alternate captains (the Dedue, Hubert, or Hilda [good]* roles in Three Houses) and who knows from there.

But through nine picks of the draft, there's been quite a bit of information dropped about the characters - so we'll have your scouting reports right here. Do you want to know where the bow lord is? Anyone else think magic is everything?

We will continue to update the profile pages as more characters are posted to NT ahead of the September 17 release, so be sure to check back often.