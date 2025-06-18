RDS Industries Switch 2 Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case Review

RDS returns with a new case for Switch 2.

When the original Switch launched in 2017 I remember closely looking over all the available cases to see which one would be best for travel in portable play. I wound up settling on an RDS case that's lasted me the entire lifespan of the Switch. I was very pleased with it in my review, so I was excited to get my hands on the Switch 2 version which finally released. I had to know if RDS was still the best.

The RDS Industries Switch 2 Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case, also known as their thin case in some places, takes a similar form from their previous case design. Upon opening it I did notice some differences. First, the inside pouch is gone. This was also changed in their revamped design for their regular Switch case but I'm a sad to see it go. In its place is a foldable flap that can store up to 12 Game Cards. Included in the elastic slots for the games are two plastic containers that can hold two Micro SD Cards each. I don't know anyone lugging those around but the option is nice. Since the flap closes in on itself your games are probably going to stay fairly secure during your travels.

Included in the case are a pair of orange spacers that make it so you can use this to safely hold a smaller Switch or Switch OLED. I don't know why you'd choose to get this larger case for those devices, but it's nice to have the option. That said, Switch 2 owners shouldn't toss those orange spacers in the trash because I did find a use for them. More on that later.

The bottom of the case does have some grooves for storing some things; most notably the Joy-Con 2 wrist straps. It's nice to bring these around since using mouse mode games is much better with them on. You can also store original Joy-Con wrist straps here too.

The gap in the middle is actually an expansion slot of sorts. The original RDS Switch case let you store Game Cards in an included plastic case under where the system was stored. You can do that here, but you'll need to buy the case separately. If you buy one of RDS's GCC12 plastic cases you can store an additional 12 Game Cards here making the total max of 24 fairly impressive for this smaller case. I'll update this review once I get a hold of one of these to see how the fit is.

The other spaces in the bottom don't seem to serve a direct purpose, but you can easily fit a cleaning cloth in some or even squeeze some earbuds in there if you really want to but the latter isn't the most convenient thing.

The foldable flap that holds the Game Cards can also double as a stand for the Switch 2. You just have to unfold it and use the velcro to make a triangle shape and the Switch 2 can lean against it. This may seem kind of pointless but I can see it being nice in some situations, like on a Plane, where you might want or need a bit more stability than the current stand offers.

My only issue with this case for Switch 2 is that when you insert the system inside there is a little bit more wiggle room than I would have liked. The included picture here shows the Switch 2 slid as far to the left as possible and you can see there is a gap. The system can slide left and right a bit while in the case, and to a much lesser extent up and down. This didn't happen with the original RDS Switch case or when an original Switch OLED was put in this case with the orange spacers.

I should make it clear that this complaint is likely very nitpicky. The case has a hard shell and the slight jostling around inside is probably fairly safe. But if you're still worried I have a crazy solution to the problem.

Remember those orange spacers I told you to keep? The back side of these has two 3M adhesive pads on each to help hold them in place. What I did was cut a smaller piece with the adhesive and suck it to the inside on the left of the case near one of the bumps separating sections. This created a snug fit so the Switch two doesn't slide left to right. I then cut another piece of the orange spacer the depth of the case and stuck it in to prevent the up and down wiggle. It's a dumb solution to something that's not a major issue but something you may want to consider. The only negative is that if you do this, using the case as a stand doesn't work as well since one side is slightly lifted up now, but it's not that big a deal.

In short, the RDS Industries Switch 2 Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case is full of features and the case itself is sturdy. It's nice that it can hold 12 Game Cards and your storage can be expanded to double that with an additional add on. The only real blemish is that there is a slight amount of wiggle room inside, but that can be adjusted with my hack. Even with its minor flaw I'd still recommend it as it's half the price of the official Nintendo case and seemingly more versatile.