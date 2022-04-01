Smashterpieces Podcast Episode AF22: Resident Evil 4

Bingo?

Your mission is simple: you’ll be sent in solo and quietly, armed with nothing but a single handgun. All other equipment will have to be procured on site. We don’t know what you’ll find in there, but satellite imagery doesn’t paint a pretty picture.

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

Your orders are to kill on sight, do not attempt to speak to the targets about anything, do not engage with the targets about anything, do not make eye contact with the targets, do not shake their hand, do not sit down for a friendly game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with them. It is vitally important you understand this. If you falter they may begin to tell you about Resident Evil 4, the only horror title you’re likely to ever hear them talk about on this show (unless they decide otherwise I guess). You may be asking yourself: is a full assassination really necessary for these two? What you have to understand is that they keep putting out podcasts and we just don’t know what else to do at this point. Good luck.

Join us next time as… something about beans? I think?

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt and Joe stream these games on the NWR Twitch channel!