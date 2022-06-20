Smashterpieces Podcast BONUS - Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

Get it? Like Conquest! Yeah, you get it

Oh god Wind Waker’s taking forever, this is technically our third bonus episode in a row, what have we do-… Oh uh, hey I didn’t see you there! Uh...

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

P-pirate crocodiles, am I right? What’s up with them? They kidnap your friend and you have to take your girlfriend to beat them up? And your girlfriend has hair that she can like… uh… she can pick stuff up and be a helicopter and uh… um… This bonus episode is about Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, a game that is in fact not called Diddy Kong’s Quest, and I’m sure at least a few of you are going to be shocked by this revelation. It’s a platformer full of monkeys and bananas and it’s got a good soundtrack and look I’m sorry we’re working on it, the ocean is big and sailing is hard, this game also has a pirate ship in it please just accept our apology.

We’ll be back soon with our episode on The Wind Waker, hang in there.

