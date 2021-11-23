NWR's Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide

The NWR Staff shares their picks for the best Nintendo games and merchandise you should get for yourself and others.

It's that time of the year again. A time when you must buy things for everyone you're close to, and maybe grab some things for yourself too. The deals a plentiful and the vultures are circling retailers all over the world. The holidays have arrived and Nintendo World Report is here to tell you which items to feast on. From games, merchandise, toys, and even clothes. NWR is ready to help you out in this time of need.

This Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide is split into sections curated by specific NWR Staff showing off what each of us feels is worth your time this season. So click on through and see if anything tickles your fancy. And don't wait to order either as the year will be over before you know it!

Justin's Picks - Nintendo merchandise and other cool collectibles.

Neal's Picks - From Square Enix's eclectic Switch lineup to game recommendations from my toddler.

Donald's Picks - One RPG, a lot of visual novels. Yep, that's Donald all right.

Jordan's Picks - Something for Everyone.