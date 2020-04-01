Smashterpieces Podcast Episode AF20: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Kaaaa-meeee-haaaa-meeee-HAAAA!

Hey you! Would you like to see what it’s like to go… even further… BEYOND? No? Well, that’s too bad, because it’s time to focus your ki and transform into a Super Saiyan! Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

Today’s episode is discussing the game representing Son Goku himself, 2018’s Dragon Ball FighterZ. How does this game feel even to those who aren’t going pro any time soon? What should this game mean to long time Dragon Ball fans? And why is most of this episode just Joe gushing about Dragon Ball lore? All this and more in this very special episode of Smashterpieces!

Join us next time as we tell you that Geno probably isn’t going to ever be in Smash.

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt stream here!

You can watch Joe stream here!

West City Stage [Epic Metal Cover] by LittleVMills