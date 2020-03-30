Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 24: The King of Fighters '95

ARE YOU OK?

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally time! Tighten up your gi, grab your fan, and put on your… Freddy Krueger gloves? (Why???) It’s time to find out who truly is the King of Fighters! Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

That’s right, it’s time for our episode on the game representing the Legendary Wolf, Terry Bogard, Smashterpiece #24: The King of Fighters ‘95. As our second fighting game for the show, how does it compare to our last one, Street Fighter II? What characters did we tend to gravitate towards? Is Joe still really bad at fighting games? Just what is Days of Memories, and why do we have to play it immediately? All that and more in today’s episode!

